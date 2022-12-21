AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
Pakistan

LHC dismisses plea on dissolution of Punjab assembly

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking direction against dissolution of the Punjab Assembly prematurely.

The court dismissed the petition being not maintainable and observed that the constitution was very much clear about the dissolution of an assembly. The court also expressed for wasting time of the court by filing an unnecessary and baseless petition.

The petitioner - a bar member Namdar Ali submitted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 23. He said the dissolution of the assemblies would be against the mandate of the Constitution and the autonomy of the provinces.

The petitioner alleged that the PTI chairman wanted to dissolve the Punjab Assembly for his personal gains, but it would be detrimental to the stability of the country.

He, therefore, asked the court to restrain the chief minister from the dissolution of the Punjab assembly.

LHC Punjab assembly PTI Imran Khan

