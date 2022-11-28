AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shaheen Afridi a ‘big loss’ for Pakistan, says England coach McCullum

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2022 04:58pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The absence through injury of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “big loss” to Pakistan in the three-match Test series starting this week, England head coach Brendon McCullum said Monday.

The lanky left-arm pacer – Pakistan’s main wicket-taker in all three formats – was left out of the series following a knee injury sustained during the Twenty20 World Cup final in Australia earlier this month.

The 22-year-old also had his appendix removed earlier this month.

England practised for the first time at Rawalpindi stadium on Monday, a day after arriving in Pakistan on their first Test tour since 2005.

The first Test starts on Thursday.

McCullum said Shaheen had made huge progress since he played with and then coached the fast bowler during the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 and 2017.

“I know him pretty well. He’s a wonderful bowler and he’s turned into a fine leader for Pakistani cricket,” McCullum told a press conference.

“Shaheen’s obviously a big loss.”

In his absence, Pakistan will rely on young Naseem Shah as well as Mohammad Wasim Junior and Haris Rauf – who haven’t played at Test level.

But McCullum praised Pakistan’s fast-bowling talent.

“You look at their team sheet and you see talent… you see some that might not be developed talent, but it’s talent.

“You need to respect that, and you need to find a way to be able to be well-researched and well-planned about what’s going to come at you.”

England were due to visit Pakistan last year but pulled out a week after New Zealand abandoned their limited-over series on security grounds minutes before the first match.

They then re-scheduled the tour in two phases, having visited Pakistan for a Twenty20 series two months ago.

McCullum, who took over as England coach last year, admitted Pakistan would be strong at home.

“It’s a very good Pakistan squad, it’s well-rounded,” said McCullum, under who England have won six out of seven Tests.

“It’s got some experience and some youth – with both batting and bowling – and they’ll be a tough challenge.

“We know we’ll have to play well if we’re going to be successful.”

The second Test is in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).

Pakistan Test match Shaheen Shah Afridi Brendon McCullum Pakistan tour of england

Comments

1000 characters

Shaheen Afridi a ‘big loss’ for Pakistan, says England coach McCullum

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to PM, President Alvi

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China’s protests spark demand worries

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Agreements with IPPs: DFIs underscore need for amendments

Read more stories