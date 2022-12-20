AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
EU reaches gas price cap agreement at 180 euros/MWh

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
BRUSSELS: EU energy ministers on Monday overcame months of wrangling to agree a price cap for natural gas in the bloc of 180 euros per megawatt hour, effective from mid-February.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to achieve,” Maltese Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

The agreement, set out in a European Council statement, unlocks other pre-agreed measures to mitigate an energy crunch Europe is facing as a consequence of Russia’s war in Ukraine. They include joint gas purchases, a future new benchmark for pricing gas, and speedier authorisations for renewable energy sources.

It took four months for the 27 EU member states to overcome divisions on the issue.

One camp wanted to urgently bring down gas prices sent soaring by Russia’s war in Ukraine by limiting how high the price for gas used in electricity generation could go. The other, led by heavyweight Germany, was leery of a too-easily-triggered price cap that could scare off liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies to more lucrative markets in Asia.

In the end, Germany voted in favour of the 180-euro price cap, which was sharply lower than a 275-euro limit initially proposed by the European Commission.

Tough conditions the commission had suggested for triggering the price cap were significantly eased, but strings were still attached.

The EU document said the price cap regime — in force from February 15 — would require the 180-euro limit to be breached for three consecutive days, instead of the two-week period initially suggested by the commission.

It would also require the month-ahead price for gas in Europe to be at least 35 euros more than that paid for LNG on global markets. Europe’s benchmark price for natural gas delivered via pipeline was trading at just under 112 euros per megawatt hour on Monday. It briefly soared to nearly 340 euros per megawatt hour over the summer.

“We have managed to reach a very important agreement on the price ceiling for gas,” said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, who chaired the meeting under his country’s EU presidency.

