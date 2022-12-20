Provincial HEC’s body visits SU

HYDERABAD: A 44-member team constituted by the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) inspected all the departments/institutes of the University of Sindh Jamshoro to inspect the academic facilities being provided on the campus.

The sub-committee of CIEC consisting of as many as 44 experts from different Universities of Sindh looked over various departments and institutes and met the students and teachers to get the firsthand information from them. The team members furnished their reports based on their observations to the CIEC.

On the other hand, the CIEC members of Sindh HEC including IT Chairman Higher Education Commission Professor Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice-Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and others.

