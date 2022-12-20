Marriyum felicitates newly-elected office-bearers of journalists body

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association.

In her message, she felicitated Rizwan Qazi for his election as President and Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry as Secretary General of the association.

The minister said court reports have a significant role in journalism. She expressed the hope that the newly-elected representatives of the association will come up to the expectations of their fellow reporters.

Information Minister Aurangzeb, while responding to Imran Khan’s statement, said that Imran Khan is a political chameleon who changes colour according to time and need.

She said Imran Khan offered life extension to former Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa in a close room and then raised fingers while chanting slogans of Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq and “Janwar” in public meetings.

