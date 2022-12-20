AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Dec 20, 2022
Pakistan

Customs foils bid to smuggle foreign currency

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Karachi airport, on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial amount of foreign currency to Bangkok.

According to sources, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that two passengers were going to make an attempt to smuggle a substantial amount of foreign currency.

In response to the information, the staff posted at the Karachi airport spotted two passengers, Mohammad Zubair and Mohammad Asif, travelling to Bangkok. After physical examination, the department has recovered a substantial amount of foreign currency equivalent to Rs 28 million from hidden cavities of their handbags. The staff recovered 9300 US Dollars, 217150 INR, 445000 KRW, 12000 Philippine pesos, 2610 Thai Baht, and 190 Turkish Lira from their possession.

An inquiry has been initiated against the accused persons and further investigation is in progress.

