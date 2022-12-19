PDM submits no-confidence motion against chief minister Punjab

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a development that comes two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday), Aaj News reported.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

Last month, addressing thousands of supporters in his first public appearance since being shot in an assassination attempt, Imran Khan said that it was better to quit assemblies than “be a part of a corrupt system”.

“We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system,” said Imran.

Last week, Parvez Elahi accompanied by former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi met with the Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Zaman Park in which matters pertaining to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly came under consultation.

Elahi while talking on the occasion stated that his party would support every decision of Imran Khan. He clarified that the Punjab Assembly is a trust given by Imran Khan and has returned this trust to him.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was under pressure from the establishment.

"Parvez Elahi takes the establishment's pressure on himself. However, I am convinced that the chief minister would dissolve the Punjab assembly on my instructions," Imran said while speaking with his party’s provincial assembly members from Sargodha, Khushab, and Jhang.

