Futures spread up 21bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 21bps to 16.10 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 14.3 percent during this week to 27.03 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 31.54 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 24.9 percent during this week to Rs 1.17 billion against previous week’s average of Rs 1.56 billion.

