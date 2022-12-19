Moonis takes Imran into confidence over Elahi’s statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to take him in confidence over Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s recent statement.

Moonis Elahi visited Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore and held a 30-minute meeting. During the meeting, Moonish took Khan in confidence over Pervaiz Elahi’s statement.

The PTI chief expressed concerns over the Punjab CM’s statement.

Both leaders reaffirmed working on a joint political strategy as strong coalition partners. After holding a meeting with Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi departed from Zaman Park’s residence.

In a Twitter message, Moonis said that he met Imran Khan a few minutes ago and the alliance between PTI and PML-Q is still alive. He said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) should continue mourning after finding a strong partnership between PTI and PML-Q.