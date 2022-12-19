SSGC suspends supply to captive power sector

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company has implemented the load management plan, while suspending the gas supply to the captive power sector after CNG.

The gas supply to the captive power plants will be cut off for 24 hours and CNG stations will also experience gas suspension for three days from Friday.

The gas supply to both sectors will be restored on Monday at 8 am. According to the spokesperson of SSGC, the domestic consumers’ demand has increased in the Balochistan region. It merits here to mention that the gas load-shedding has worsened in the winter and there are series gas outages in different areas of Karachi. On the other hand, business activities are adversely affected by gas outages.