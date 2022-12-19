AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka expects up to $8bn more in loans, asset restructuring

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 07:10am
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is expecting as much as $5 billion in loans next year from multilateral agencies besides an IMF deal, while the government is aiming to raise up to $3 billion via restructuring of state assets, its foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

The island nation’s worst economic crisis in more than seven decades has resulted in widespread unrest due to shortages of food and fuel. Its then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted in July.

Additional funds are critical for the country that is already saddled with a public external debt of $40.6 billion, of which it owes 22% to Chinese creditors.

In September, the country of 22 million reached an agreement with the IMF for a loan of $2.9 billion, which could be approved for disbursal next year.

“Apart from what we get from the IMF, we are looking at all others, the multilaterals put together another $4-$5 billion ...,” Ali Sabry said in an interview.

“The president is interested in restructuring some of the (state) institutions, so through that if we can raise $2-$3 billion, our treasury and reserves become strengthened.” Sri Lanka was expecting to seek IMF board approval for the loan in December but that has likely been pushed to January, the minister said, as the government works to lock in financing assurances from countries including China, Japan and India, as well as private creditors.

Sabry said Sri Lanka was still waiting for “letters of assurance” for debt restructuring from its largest bilateral creditor China, as well as India.

The two countries have backed the restructuring efforts and Sri Lanka has shared documents and data with them, he said.

IMF Sri Lanka food shortages Sri Lanka economic crisis External public debt Sri Lankan fuel crisis Sri Lanka IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka expects up to $8bn more in loans, asset restructuring

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories