Alarming increase in car theft incidents seen in capital

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an alarming increase in incidents of car theft as car lifters stole or snatched over 89 vehicles during the last week from the various parts of the federal capital.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed persons snatched over 40 mobile phones in different localities and robbers struck at 19 places in different parts of the city during the last week.

Similarly, various gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 89 vehicles including 60 motorbikes and 19 cars.

Carjackers lifted 60 motorbikes bearing registration numbers; BRM-555 of Muhammad Shahbaz, RIO-7491 of Sohail Fasha, RIK-5145 OF Muhammad Hussain, LEM-7834 of Muhammad Ali, RIO-8086 of Abdul Wahab, M-349 of Shahbaz Imtiaz, AVR-779 of Zafer Aziz, AJP-780 OF Raja Ishtiaq, LEO-2542 of Muhammad Umer Aziz, LEV-4867 of Ali Raza, LH-5820 of Umer Zahid, RO-8948 of Muhammad Haroon, STU-1177 of Muhammad Ibrahim, LEV-9987 of Iftikhar Ahmed, GAO-410 of Said Asif Ali, BGM-093 of Mansoor Qaiser, ALM-764 of Hamza Shafat, BXP-423 of Iqbal Masih, BYQ-329 of Muhamad Ilyas, AHM-380 of Muhammad Haseeb, BIN-633 of Ali Ejax, RIX-3726 of Muneer, ABM-172 of Muhammad Usman, RQ-536 of Shams Rehman, ANL-132 of Muhammad Saad, RIK-8495 of Ehtisham Fiyaz, a bike of Muhammad Haider, and RIR-6320 of Liaqat Ali.

Similarly, auto thieves stole bike BWM-57 of Muhammad Hussain, CAM-252 of Jawad, HZK-9128 of Abdur Rauf, BAN-533 of Wajid Khan, AXQ-343 of Muhammad Rehman, RIN-7798 of Niaz Ali, RIR-5904 of Raja Hamad, SLK-7528 of Talha Waqas, ADB-8890 of Muhammad Iqbal, BDM-999 of Muhammad Naseer, RIM-2899 of Awais Masood, RIP-276 of Mazhar Ali, AWM-5541 of Abdur Rahseed, a bike of Fahad Khan, BRN-78 of Kashif Mansoor, IGK-2208 of Said Nazir Hussain Shah, a bike of Raja Sajid Mehmood,BXN-266 of Bibel Masih, BXM-535 of Umer Ameen, a bike BZM-125 of Janhanzeb, BXN-871 of Asif Ali, KWK-8206 of Dildar Ali,riq-3843 of Bilal Khaliq, RIO-3843 of Bilal Khaliq, AHS-3050 of Muhammad Nawaz, and AFR-072 of Syed Jajjad Hussain.

Auto thieves stole a bike LER-3813 of Syed Zahid Hussain, BSQ-288 of Muhammad Affan, RIW-3228 of Suliman Gull, a bike of Naqib Ullah, a bike BK-4860 of Sajjad Ahmed, and a bike RIX-526 of Sheikh Asim.

The 19 cars stolen in the city bore registration numbers, AA-692 of Naveed Abbasi, LE-773 of Rehman Ullah, RIU-449 of Farooq Khan, LED-2543 of Nasir Mehmood, BCW-629 of Ehsan Ullah, a car of Janhgir Hussain, a car KH-950 of Sanaullah Ishaq, WT-147 of Muhammad Asif, LEX-333 of Bilal Hameed, SW-337 of Sajjad Hussain, Suzuki van-LEA-5811 of Abdul Waheed, AGY-019 of Faisal Jahangir, a car of Zubair Irfan, a car of Muhammad Kashif, LEF-7028 of Azhar Rasheed, AVS-301 of Sheikh Hashim Khan, STJ-3100 of Rizwan Asghar, LEA-2395 of Hussain Ali, and LRH-7723 of Asharaf Hussain.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Ramna, Karachi Company, and Kohsar police stations.

During the last week, 11 cases of auto theft, five cases of mobile phone and one case of cash snatching were reported to the Industrial Area police station. Armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash from Nadeem Ahmed Malik, a mobile phone from Hasim Ali, a mobile phone from Jamil Ahmed, three mobile phones from Muhammad Zahid Akber, and a mobile phone from Saad Khan.

Three armed persons snatched cash from Sultan Ahmed in the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Unidentified robbers stole a mobile phone, two laptops, and cash from Yasir Manzoor.

