Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2022 11:22am
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” the Twitter owner tweeted.

Musk carried out a Twitter poll asking whether he should restore the suspended accounts now or in a week’s time. Nearly 59 percent of the 3.69 million who took part said he should restore the accounts now.

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists

Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the EU and UN after suspending the accounts of half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

The latest controversy began when Musk on Wednesday suspended @elonjet, an account that tracked flights of his private jet.

Musk said the move was necessary after a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by “a crazy stalker” and seemed to blame the tracking of his jet for the incident.

EU warns Musk of ‘sanctions’ after Twitter suspensions

Some of the journalists had reported on the affair, including tweets linking to the suspended @elonjet account, which Musk said amounted to “assassination coordinates” against him and his family.

Twitter Elon Musk journalists Twitter accounts

