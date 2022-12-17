AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Tarin chides govt for soaring inflation

NNI Published 17 Dec, 2022 06:52am
GUJRANWALA: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the 50-year inflation record has already been broken in Pakistan.

Addressing the PTI workers’ convention on Friday, he said that the poor were suffering from the inflation. “During the PTI tenure, the revenue was increased at the rate of 30 percent,” he maintained.

The former finance minister said that the PTI had given relief to the masses by slashing government expenditures. “The PTI government also controlled the prices of daily-use items,” he added.

He said that the government should have to boost the industry, IT and exports. “The PTI had already worked on the agriculture sector and will do the same in future as 62 percent people are associated with agriculture,” he maintained.

Shaukat Tarin said that the country is in a dire need of the energy reforms. “Imran Khan had started 10 small and big dams. His vision is to create equal opportunities for the poor and the rich,” he added.

