World should help go after backers, financers of terrorism: Bilawal

INP Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought help of the international community in going after those who back, support, finance and facilitate terrorism in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a news briefing, after hosting the Ministerial Conference of G-77 Plus China in New York, apprised the media of a dossier issued by Pakistan containing the pieces of evidence of Indian involvement in a terror attack in Johar Town area of Lahore in 2021.

He said Islamabad has also urged the United Nations to list four individuals associated with the attack in Pakistan which was aimed at targeting its economic engagement with China under “One Belt and One Road Initiative”.

The Foreign minister said a former Indian National Security Advisor is also on record to have confessed the Indian backing of terrorism in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, calling upon the Indian government to end such tactics, said the terrorists would not be content to attack only Pakistan rather one day they would hit India too.

