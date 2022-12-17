AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Police finalize security arrangements for Karachi Test

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday said that a comprehensive fool-proof security plan has been chalked out in connection with the 3rd test match starting from today (Saturday) between Pakistan and England at National Stadium Karachi.

Spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said that more than 3500 personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements.

1500 personnel of Security Division including 800 Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos and lady commandos, 1537 personnel of Traffic Police, 394 personnel of Special Branch and personnel of district police are performing security duties along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other different locations, while sharp shooters have also been deployed at sensitive points.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped Commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters and patrol in surroundings of the stadium as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

SSU’s specialized command & control bus will also be stationed at National Stadium to monitor law & order situation in surroundings of the stadium. While, aerial surveillance will also be made during movement of the teams.

CNG-run vehicles and all type of drones are strictly prohibited in the premises of stadium.

All roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman road.

Personnel of Security Division along with other law enforcers conducted a full dress rehearsal of the security arrangements inside and outside the National Stadium which was witnessed by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, the other day.

The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium;

a) Expo Centre (for General Public), spectators will park their vehicles at Expo Centre Gate No.01, University Road.

b) China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service. They will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

Every visitor must bring his/ her CNIC at the venue to prove their identity.

Tickets purchased from Bookme.pk will only be admissible.

Mobile screenshots or picture of the match ticket will not be acceptable.

Visitors are asked to reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp edge materials like knives and metal/ wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium.

Any banner/ poster/ placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden.

Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and on the performers and fellow spectators.

