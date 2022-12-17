AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
IGP Sindh pays tribute to Sohail Warind

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Inspector General Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that Sindh police is fully cooperating with Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and will continue its cooperation to solve ABAD’s problems in future, too.

He was addressing a condolence meeting held at ABAD House to pay tribute to ABAD’s former Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind for his meritorious services to ABAD and general public here on Friday.

Son of Sohail Warind Arhal Sohail, brothers Javed Warind and Aslam Warind, chief of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Patron In Chief Allied Panel ABAD and former chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman Altaf Tai, Senior Vice Chairman Khawar Munir, Vice Chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman Southern Region Raheel Rinch, former chairmen Anwar Gagai, Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Hanif Gohar, Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Fayyaz Ilyas, Hanif Memon and Deputy Chief of CPLC Shaukat Malik and a large number of ABAD members, relatives and friends of Sohail Warind were also present on this occasion.

The IGP Sindh, paying tribute to Sohail Warind, said that he has 20 years of relations with Sohail Warind during that period he found him very good human being and sincere for his work. Sohail Warind always coming to him for solution of ABAD members’ problems and for allottees as well he said and added he became my good friend as he was always helping to solve problems.

Addressing the meeting, former chairman and Patron-In-Chief Mohsin Sheikhani said that the death of Sohail Warind is a great loss to ABAD as his replacement is difficult to fill. He said that Sohail Warind was remaining eager to solve problems of members of ABAD as well as allottees.

He was also solving problems regarding police and other law enforcement agencies, now he is not with us so I appeal to IGP Sindh to appoint a Focal Person for solving problems regarding ABAD members. He said that recognizing his meritorious services ABAD has dedicated conference hall to Sohail Warind.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai said that Sohail Warind was asset for ABAD and many years may take to get his replacement. He always remained on toes to solve problems as Senior Vice Chairman and Convener of Law and Order sub committee.

Vice chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman Southern Region Raheel Rinch, President of All Pakistan Memon Federation and others also spoke on this occasion. Maulana Bashir Farooqi offered dua.

Sindh police ABAD IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Sohail Warind

