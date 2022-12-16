AGL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EU slams Russia's 'indiscriminate terror' in Ukraine

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2022 10:21pm
BRUSSELS: The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned the "indiscriminate terror" that Russia's latest missile attacks were inflicting on Ukraine.

"These cruel, inhumane attacks aim to increase human suffering and deprive Ukrainian people, but also hospitals, emergency services and other critical services of electricity, heating and water," said Borrell in a statement.

"These bombings constitute war crimes and are barbaric. All those responsible shall be held accountable."

A fresh barrage of Russian missiles were unleashed across Ukraine Friday, killing several civilians and knocking out power and water plants, the country's officials reported.

Russia won’t stop strikes until it runs out of missiles, Zelenskiy says

Moscow has said that this latest aerial bombardment targets military-linked facilities.

But Borrell in his statement said: "Today's massive missiles attacks by Russia across Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing daily shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure, are yet another example of the Kremlin's indiscriminate terror."

Friday's strikes killed a 64-year-old woman and a young couple in the Dnipropetrovsk region, officials there said. The young couple's son was still buried under the rubble of their house, they added.

