Dec 16, 2022
Sydney Thunder all out for 15 in record Big Bash crash

AFP Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 07:58pm
PARIS: Sydney Thunder entered the cricket record books in the most unwanted fashion on Friday after being bowled out for just 15 in their Big Bash League match with Adelaide Strikers -- the lowest T20 score in history.

Batting second and chasing a gettable 140, Thunder lasted just one ball shy of six overs -- five batsmen failed to score and their top scorer was paceman Brendan Doggett with four.

Henry Thornton was the pick of the Strikers bowlers taking five wickets for only three runs and was left scratching his head in bemusement afterwards.

"I honestly cannot believe what just happened," he told Australia broadcaster Channel Seven.

"I think everyone here probably doesn't know what is going on either. It was amazing.

"We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing.

"And we just thought if we hung in there long enough we'd create chances. That's unbelievable."

The previous lowest BBL score was 57 by Melbourne Renegades in 2015 while Turkey's 21 against Czech Republic in 2019 was the overall lowest.

Thornton says he can hardly better that performance.

"I feel like I need to retire now. I don't think I'm getting better than that."

