Dec 16, 2022
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 16 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 162,028 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,021 tonnes of import cargo and 48,007 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 114,021 comprised of 97,446 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 48,007 tonnes comprised of 47,757 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 12260 containers comprising of 7013 containers import and 5247 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1439 of 20’s and 2594 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 193 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1200 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s loaded containers while 257 of 20’s and 1294 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Prague Express, Rdo Endeavour, M.T.Quetta and Safeen Prism have berthed at Karachi Port. Around 02 ships, namely Kmtc Mundra and MT Shalamar have sailed at Karachi Port.

