Trading activity improves slightly on cotton market

Naseem Usman
Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Bagho Bahar were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Raheem Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund and 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

