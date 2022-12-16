AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Temenos, NdcTech to expand market reach in Pakistan, GCC region

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Temenos has signed an agreement to grant licence rights to NdcTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited and one of its largest regional system integrator partners, to develop further and market the Temenos Country Model Banks on top of Temenos open platform for financial institutions in these seven Middle Eastern countries.

NdcTech is committed to investing and developing regulatory and business specific localised functionality to enhance these Model Banks for banks of all sizes in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Working together, NdcTech and Temenos will open up new business opportunities and drive revenue growth among existing clients through cross-selling by incorporating regulatory requirements and innovations relevant to local market practices.

Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech said that NdcTEch is delighted to be granted this license by Temenos to develop Country Model Banks in Pakistan and in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This milestone is a testament to our capabilities as a long-standing partner of Temenos.

“Our deep knowledge of global market practices and regulations coupled with expertise in modern architectures has enabled us to be the trusted partner for the region’s pioneering banks. This region is full of potential, and now we are not only driven but also equipped to extend our footprint by collaborating with leading banks in this space, she added.

