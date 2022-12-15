AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
AVN 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.39%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.98%)
EFERT 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.4%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.75%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
FFL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.87%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.61%)
GGGL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.32%)
GGL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.26%)
MLCF 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.71%)
OGDC 72.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
PAEL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.7%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.71%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
TREET 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.25%)
TRG 133.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.92%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
WAVES 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh 37-2 at tea in reply to India’s 404 in first Test

AFP Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 03:07pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CHITTAGONG: Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain on the first ball of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts made the worst possible start in reply to India’s 404 in the first Test on Thursday.

Bangladesh were teetering on 37-2 at tea on day two in Chittagong after Siraj sent back Najmul and fellow paceman Umesh Yadav bowled Yasir Ali for four.

Liton Das was batting on 24 at the break, with five fours including three off consecutive balls from Umesh, alongside debutant Zakir Hasan on nine.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam grabbed four wickets each for the home side as they bowled India out in the second session of the second day.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed the final wicket of Siraj to finish with 4-112 after left-arm spinner Taijul took 4-133.

India added 126 runs to their overnight 278-6.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh’s attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara’s 90 and Shreyas Iyer’s 86.

Ashwin received invaluable support from Kuldeep Yadav, who made 40 as the duo added 92 runs for the eighth wicket.

Iyer resumed on 82 but missed out on a hundred as Ebadot Hossain bowled him in the eighth over of the morning.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer in his previous over had Liton not dropped the catch at fine leg.

Pujara, Iyer put India in command against Bangladesh

Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to dislodge on the opening day, hit 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

Ashwin joined Iyer in the morning after a wicket fell on the final ball of the opening day, and batted with grit to deny Bangladesh further momentum until the second session.

India Chittagong Liton Das Shreyas Iyer Bangladesh Test Ebadot Hossain Umesh

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh 37-2 at tea in reply to India’s 404 in first Test

Engro Corp's board recommends buyback of 70mn ordinary shares

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azam Swati shifted to Islambad, SHC informed

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Soldier, civilian martyred in Wednesday's suicide blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

At least 22 dead in India after drinking toxic alcohol

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories