AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances - the slide continues

BR Research Published 15 Dec, 2022 07:26am
Follow us

Remittances sent back home from overseas Pakistanis continue to slide. Remittances during November 2022 declined by 14.3 percent year-on-year, and the month-on-month decline stood at 4.8 percent. With cumulative inflow of $12 billion during Jul-Nov 2022, the remittances decreased by 9.6 percent in the first five months of FY23 as compared to the similar period last year.

Country-wise, remittances showed a decline from key destinations excluding the United State of America showed a growth of seven percent year-on-year in November. Remittances from Saudi Arabia, the major contributor to remittances in Pakistan continued to show a decline, which stood around 20 percent during Nov-22. Inflows from UAE also fell by 20 percent year-on-year, while those from the UK and EU fell by around 5 and 8 percent year-on-year, respectively. And remittances from the USA that had remained up in the previous months also declined by 6 percent year-on-year in Nov-22. . .

Even though the remittances are still above the pre-pandemic levels, these monthly inflows have continued to taper off in recent months.

The reasons have been highlighted in the space with recession in the European and western countries and re-emergence of illegal channels key factors behind the decline. The hawala and hundi mechanism especially in remittances flow from Saudi Arabia and UAE particularly show that illegal channels are rife. Other factors include the control in oil prices in recent months and the stabilization of the domestic currency as highlight by JP Morgan in its Asia Pacific Economic Research recently released.

Remittances

Comments

1000 characters

Remittances - the slide continues

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories