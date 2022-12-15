AGL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
Dec 15, 2022
Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 09:58am
ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has extended term of provisional distribution licences of eight Distribution Companies (Discos) till April 30, 2023 or till the final determination of the Authority in the matter is made, whichever is earlier. On December 7, 2022, the Authority conducted a public hearing to extend provisional distribution licences or grant new licences to eight Discos i.e. Iesco, Fesco, Lesco, Gepco, Hesco, Mepco, Pesco and Qesco.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H Farooqi, Member KP, Maqsood Anwar Khan and newly appointed Member Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana raised questions on the pleas of Discos. The main issue was “renewal of distribution licence on new terms and conditions consistent with the Nepra (amendment) Act, 2018” vis-à-vis grant of a fresh distribution licence to Discos.

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

The Regulator, in its short order stated “since the application of Disco (with name of each applicant Disco) is still under consideration of the Authority therefore, in order to ensure continuity of its smooth functioning and in the consumer interest, the Authority has decided to extend the period of provisional approval up to April 30, 2023 or till the time the final determination of the Authority in the matter is made, whichever is earlier.

nepra electricity DISCOS Tauseef H Farooqi Chairman Nepra provisional distribution licences

