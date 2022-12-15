PARTLY FACETIOUS: The variety of visionaries

“There is a limit to how much blame one can throw at another and still keep your audience intact.”

“I guess you will have to narrow it down for me to know what you are referring to.”

“Ha ha, that’s true — The Khan blames the establishment run by the by now retired chief, as well as the Chief Election Commissioner and anyone else who irritates him, Nawaz Sharif used to blame the establishment run by the by now retired chief…”

“That’s still two out of three at any given time.”

“Excuse me — three national parties today, one is against while two are in favour at any time.”

“Oh but when The Khan was in power then there were two opposed to the by now retired chief.”

“Indeed but Zardari sahib remained neutral more or less and so two out of three. Previous to 2018 when there were only two national parties then the equation was 50 percent but now it’s two out of three.”

“Right, anyway I have a vision…”

“Oh dear — you spending too much time with the great visionary!”

“Can you clarify whether by visionary you mean someone who sets unachievable targets with one proviso notably that his party stay in power for ten to fifteen years, around two to three terms, or a spiritual visionary with the capacity to perhaps not change the course of future events but kinda lay the groundwork for events that would benefit those who are the supplicants of the visionary…”

“OK, the first is a reference to Ahsan Iqbal and the second to pirs, and I use the term as gender neutral.”

“How dare you?”

“Excuse me?”

“You can play around with visionaries of both types but don’t you dare play around with the Urdu language — a pir is male and a pirni is female and so there!”

“I apologize anyway when I said there is a limit to how much blame you can throw at another and still keep your audience interested I was referring to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan – I mean in February 2021 they were officially no longer working royals and the Oprah interview followed as well as periodic digs at the royal family but nearly two years later they are still complaining about the racism in the royal family.”

“That will depend on the shelf life of the person complaining. The Khan has a longer shelf life I reckon than the Prince and his wife, Dar has a shelf life as long as Nawaz Sharif is there, Miftah Ismail has a shelf life as long as Dar is out of the country…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

