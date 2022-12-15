Islamabad Marriot Hotel hosts Tajik president

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Marriot Hotel is delighted to have hosted Emomali Rahmon the honourable President of Tajikistan. General Manager of Islamabad Marriot hotel David Richard O Hanlon received President Rahmon upon his arrival to The Marriot Hotel.

During this high profile state visit Emomali Rahmon is expected to sign multiple high profile agreements with the Government of Pakistan.

Marriot Hotel Islamabad is exuberant to have been given an opportunity to serve the visiting dignitary along with his delegation and facilitate their stay while they conduct State to State Business.

