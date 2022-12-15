AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

Islamabad Marriot Hotel hosts Tajik president

Press Release Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Marriot Hotel is delighted to have hosted Emomali Rahmon the honourable President of Tajikistan. General Manager of Islamabad Marriot hotel David Richard O Hanlon received President Rahmon upon his arrival to The Marriot Hotel.

During this high profile state visit Emomali Rahmon is expected to sign multiple high profile agreements with the Government of Pakistan.

Marriot Hotel Islamabad is exuberant to have been given an opportunity to serve the visiting dignitary along with his delegation and facilitate their stay while they conduct State to State Business.

Emomali Rahmon Islamabad Marriot Hotel President of Tajikistan Marriot Hotel

