Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,434 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,432 tonnes of import cargo and 26,002 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 114,432 comprised of 77,880 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 71 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 36,481 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,002 tonnes comprised of 25,570 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 432 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 8100 containers comprising of 5277 containers import and 1346 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1477 of 20’s and 1782 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 118 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 753 of 20’s and 152 of 40’s loaded containers while 132 of 20’s and 817 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 06 ships namely Cape Fulmar, Oocl Australia, Ts Kelang, Chemroad Queen, Tss Shams And Seamax Westport have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Cma Cgm Tosca, Al Salam I I, Cape Fulmar, Eva Gold and Stephanie C have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, FSM and Sea fortune left the port on Wednesday morning and a container vessel ‘Maersk Sentosa’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 213,856 tonnes comprising 171,404 tonnes imports cargo and 42,452 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,400 Containers (2,500 TEUs Imports and 1,900 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Nord Vancouver and EM Astoria & another ship X-Press Bardsey scheduled to load/ offload Rice and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1 and QICT respectively on Wednesday 14th December-2022.

