Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Discussing about the fluctuations, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

Nearly, 2300 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 14,700 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund and 400 bales of Tunsa Sharif were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022