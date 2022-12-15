BAP leader expresses scepticism over Reko Diq deal

ISLAMABAD: The controversy on Reko Diq project has resurfaced with the government’s key ally – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – expressing its serious concerns on the deal.

On Wednesday, presiding over a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, in the absence of its Chairman Nawab Yousuf Talpur, parliamentary leader of BAP in the National Assembly, Khalid Hussain Magsi said that foreign companies are treating Pakistan like a ‘banana republic’.

“The way we are handling the issue is a test of our political will. The company was assured that the GoP has made a commitment on Reko Diq but the company sought clearance from the courts.

Now there is confusion as to whether after the 18th amendment this issue will be dealt at the provincial level and if not then it will have to be taken as a ‘one unit’,” he added.

He further stated that the Pakistan Army has kept the country united, and if Karachi is guarded by Pakistan Rangers due to law and order situation there, then who will invest here.

