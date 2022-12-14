AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
US stocks rise ahead of Fed decision

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2022 08:15pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement that is expected to acknowledge progress in combatting inflation.

After enacting four straight 0.75-point increases to its benchmark lending rate, the US central bank is expected to announce a smaller, half-point rise on Wednesday.

The market will focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tones in a press conference after the policy meeting, which comes on the heels of a consumer price index report showing moderation in inflation.

Wall Street gains as CPI data calms jitters

“When inflation is too high but falling, it is no longer necessary to chase it with outsized rate increases,” said FHN Financial’s Chris Low.

But he cautioned that Fed “hawks will not quietly retreat as long as inflation is much too high.”

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 34,263.54.

The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 0.5 percent to 4,037.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 11,290.42.

Among individual companies, Delta Air Lines rose 1.9 percent as it raised its fourth-quarter financial forecasts and predicted solid earnings growth in 2023.

“Demand for air travel remains robust as we exit the year and Delta’s momentum is building,” said Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

