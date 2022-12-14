AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan backs Turkmen gas link easing dependence on Russia

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:24pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday backed the creation of a new natural gas pipeline that could ease Europe’s dependence on Russia by linking up with energy-rich Turkmenistan.

The Turkish leader’s remarks came during a three-way summit with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the isolated Central Asian state’s city of Awaza.

The meeting came with Europe trying to end its dependence on Russian energy following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan has tried to play a role of a middle man in the conflict by maintaining close working relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin while supplying Kyiv with arms.

He has backed Putin’s idea of creating a new “gas hub” in Turkey that could supply European clients while bypassing existing pipelines running through Ukraine and under the Baltic Sea.

But he also lent his support on Wednesday to a new project that could link Turkmenistan with an existing pipeline running from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Europe can do without Russian gas: IEA

“We carry Caspian Sea gas to Europe via (the existing) corridor, which is the backbone of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline,” Erdogan said in remarks released by his office.

“We need to launch work on transporting Turkmen natural gas to Western markets in the same way.”

The US Energy Information Administration lists Turkmenistan as the world’s sixth-largest holder of proven natural gas reserves.

Much of its past gas volumes have reached world markets via pipeline running to Russia.

But its has also been ramping up supplies to China and is looking for ways to access other markets via Turkey.

Erdogan has long dreamt of using Turkey’s location on the edges of the Middle East and Europe to turn it into one of the world’s main centres of the energy trade.

Central Asian countries have also been reassessing their once-close relations with Moscow since Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Russia’s decision to limit gas supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions have left European countries scambling for supplies as they head into the cold winter months.

Tayyip Erdogan Russia Russian gas Turkmen gas

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan backs Turkmen gas link easing dependence on Russia

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place as Pakistan's forex reserves suffer

Hina Rabbani Khar says no country has used terrorism better than India

ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Rupee remains stable, settles at 224.71 against US dollar

Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

Oil prices up amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

Cabinet meeting: Reko Diq: JUI(F)-BNP(M) boycott confirms fissure

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

Read more stories