AGL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
ANL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.56%)
EPCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
FLYNG 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
GGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.57%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
MLCF 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
TPLP 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.91%)
TREET 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TRG 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.21%)
UNITY 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 1.6 (0.04%)
BR30 15,192 Increased By 41.9 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,683 Decreased By -31 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,425 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as US crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 10:29am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in US crude inventories against analysts’ forecast of a decline, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens.

Brent crude futures dropped 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.49 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.24 at 0414 GMT.

Market players are also taking profits as risks persist ahead of a US Federal Open Market Committee meeting, said Tina Teng, a CMC Markets analyst.

“But I still expect that oil prices may continue their recent rebounding pace,” she said, adding that previous selloffs, fuelled by fears of recession, had paused after two consecutive data releases indicated cooler US inflation.

US Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, slowing from the 75-basis-point pace they had stuck to in meetings since June as they grapple with inflation.

The US consumer price index rose 0.1% in November after advancing 0.4% the previous month.

“Any commentary from the Fed indicating further deceleration of rate hikes in the US would be supportive to oil prices from here,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

US crude inventories rose by about 7.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6 million barrel drop in stocks.

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

The inventory data dampened bullish sentiment that sent the market up 3% in the previous session, on hopes for a revival in Chinese demand with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and for a weakening dollar after data showed US inflation subsiding.

ANZ Research analysts, citing data from Chinese firm VariFlight, highlighted signs of domestic travel picking up in China, with flight activity having surged to around 65% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, up from 22% on Nov. 29.

OPEC said in its latest monthly report that it is expecting to see robust global oil demand growth in 2023, with potential economic upside coming from a relaxation of China’s COVID-related policies.

Oil prices have also been supported this week by the outage of TC Eenrgy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude to the United States.

The pipeline had shut following a 14,000-barrel spill, with local officials saying on Tuesday that the cleanup will take at least several weeks more.

Also read

OPEC+ Crude Oil US Federal Reserve US West Texas Intermediate US Consumer Price Index

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips as US crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

SC says misuse of NAO hurt many businesses

PM lays foundation stone for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Read more stories