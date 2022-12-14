Tajik president due today

ISLAMABAD: President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan will arrive on a two-day official visit to Pakistan today (Wednesday) to hold talks with the country’s leadership on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Foreign Office said in a statement that President Rahmon would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan on 14-15 December 2022 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas and a number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

“The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership,” said the statement.

It added that Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality.

