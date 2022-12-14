AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Efforts on to steer country out of economic crisis: Saad

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Tuesday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan brought the country near default during his four-year tenure and now the coalition government is making efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis.

“We put our politics at stake only to save the country from economic disaster and reverse the damages meted out during the Imran-led government,” Saad said and added “The PTI left after destroying the institutions.”

Talking to media on Tuesday, Saad maintained that the facilitators of Imran Khan have gone one by one. He (Imran) has been left alone now, and whatever he does turns topsy-turvy, he claimed. Imran hurls abuses at others just for the sake of his political survival, he said. “Imran Khan should at least deliver in the provinces where he is in power. Instead of working for the welfare of people, he is adamant about the election date.”

Saad, who is also Minister for Railways, said the general elections should be held on time. Instead of demanding early elections, the PTI should answer about its performance in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they have miserably failed to deliver, he added. He stated that elections were no more a piece of cake as a significant amount of national resources was spent on their holding.

Moreover, the PML-N has finalized programme of mass contact drive under which public gatherings will be arranged across the province. Sources in the PML-N claimed that the party elections are also expected this month while in the party polls Maryam Nawaz is expected to get important slot.

