AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU parliament sacks VP charged in Qatar bribe probe

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2022 06:37am
Follow us

STRASBOURG (France): The European Parliament on Tuesday sacked one of its own vice presidents amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as the institution tries to contain the scandal.

The assembly’s MEPs voted 625 to one to strip Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili of her vice presidential role, despite her lawyer declaring that she was innocent and “has nothing to do with Qatar’s bribes”.

As the 44-year-old former TV news presenter sat in a Brussels jail cell, her colleagues in the Strasbourg parliament are scrambling to distance themselves from the taint of scandal.

The parliament’s president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament’s political groupings, amid fears the scandal will spread.

On Wednesday, a Belgian judge will decide whether to maintain Kaili and three co-accused in custody pending trial. She was arrested last week during a series of raids by Belgian graft investigators on the homes and offices of several MEPs and their assistants or associates.

Belgian prosecutors said 600,000 euros ($630,000) were found at the home of one suspect, 150,000 euros at the flat of an MEP and several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a hotel room. Some of these “bags of cash” were found in Kaili’s home, a judicial source said, leading a judge to conclude that, as she had apparently been caught red-handed, her parliamentary immunity from prosecution would not apply.

Qatar is a key energy supplier to Europe, and plays an important intermediary role in several diplomatic tangles, but it has also been criticised for the alleged mistreatment of migrant workers, most notoriously those who built the World Cup stadiums. Kaili visited Qatar just before the competition and called it a “front-runner in labour rights”, to the consternation of activists and some of her colleagues. She has also defended Qatar’s quest to win EU visa waivers for its citizens.

EU Qatar Europe European Parliament Eva Kaili MEPs

Comments

1000 characters

EU parliament sacks VP charged in Qatar bribe probe

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

SC says misuse of NAO hurt many businesses

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

PM lays foundation stone for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories