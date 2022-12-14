AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Thal Ltd                          06-12-2022   13-12-2022                                 13-12-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      09-12-2022   15-12-2022     10%          07-12-2022     15-12-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd        09-12-2022   16-12-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd        06-12-2022   19-12-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd #       13-12-2022   19-12-2022                                 19-12-2022
Aruj Industries Ltd               13-12-2022   19-12-2022     Nil                         19-12-2022
Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd #   14-12-2022   20-12-2022                                 20-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.               11-12-2022   22-12-2022     NIL                         22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            16-12-2022   22-12-2022     Nil                         22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    16-12-2022   23-12-2022     NIL                         23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd #           17-12-2022   23-12-2022                                 23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #            20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                 26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-12-2022   26-12-2022
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd                               23-12-2022   26-12-2022     10% (i) (B)  21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             20-12-2022   27-12-2022     200% (F)     16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd #      21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #             21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Ltd #                             21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton 
Spinning Mills Ltd #              21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        21-12-2022   27-12-2022     25%R         19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd            15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #              21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #              22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd            16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #            23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd            17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd #                   21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd #      23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL 
INDUSTRIES LTD . #                23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #               23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd #                             24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                    23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Amtex Ltd #                       23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD #     24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Ltd #                             28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd #                 26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                     2-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering    5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23      460%           3-Jan-23      12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

