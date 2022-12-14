KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Thal Ltd 06-12-2022 13-12-2022 13-12-2022 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 09-12-2022 15-12-2022 10% 07-12-2022 15-12-2022 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 09-12-2022 16-12-2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 06-12-2022 19-12-2022 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd # 13-12-2022 19-12-2022 19-12-2022 Aruj Industries Ltd 13-12-2022 19-12-2022 Nil 19-12-2022 Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd # 14-12-2022 20-12-2022 20-12-2022 Equity Modarba 1st. 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 22-12-2022 Nil 22-12-2022 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd # 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022 Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2022 28-12-2022 JS Investments Ltd # 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. # 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-12-2022 29-12-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd # 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2022 30-12-2022 Nimir Resins Industrial Chemicals Ltd # 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 First Capital Equities Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD . # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Altern Energy Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd # 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Imperial Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Amtex Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd # 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd # 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

