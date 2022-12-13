AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

USA, EU data transfer pact nears, EU says safeguards strong enough

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 08:43pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday took a step closer to sealing a data transfer pact with the United States as it issued a draft decision saying that U.S. safeguards against American intelligence activities are strong enough to address EU concerns.

Both sides clinched a preliminary deal in March, cheering thousands of companies which found themselves in a legal morass after Europe’s top court struck down a previous data transfer accord in 2020 on concerns about U.S. intelligence agencies accessing Europeans’ data. It was the second such court veto.

U.S. President Joe Biden followed up in October with an executive order setting out new safeguards on the activities of U.S. intelligence gathering and creating a two-step system of redress, first to an intelligence agency watchdog then to a court with independent judges.

The European Commission’s justice chief Didier Reynders said the draft adequacy decision shows that U.S. safeguards offer the same level of data protection to European citizens as that under EU law.

“Our analysis has showed that strong safeguards are now in place in the U.S. to allow the safe transfers of personal data between the two sides of the Atlantic,” Reynders said in a statement.

“The future Framework will help protect the citizens’ privacy, while providing legal certainty for businesses,” he said.

US, EU agree new pact on data transfers, but lawsuits loom

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, whose campaign about the risk of U.S. intelligence agencies accessing Europeans’ data in a long-running dispute with Meta led to the court vetoes, said the U.S. safeguards were not adequate for non U.S. people.

“I can’t see how this would survive a challenge before the Court of Justice. It seems that the European Commission just issues similar decisions over and over again - in flagrant breach of our fundamental rights,” he said in a statement.

EU data protection watchdog EDPB, EU countries and EU lawmakers will now offer non-binding opinions in a process that will likely take about six months, with the EU final adequacy decision expected before next summer.

European Union data transfer pact American intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

USA, EU data transfer pact nears, EU says safeguards strong enough

Pakistan expecting Saudi financial help: Ishaq Dar

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

ADB approves $100mn loan to improve skills training in Pakistan

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah out of third England Test

Corruption couldn’t be eradicated due to weaknesses in system: CJP

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

Read more stories