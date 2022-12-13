AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PCB announces schedule for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

  • First Test between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Dec 26
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 06:02pm
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the revised schedule for New Zealand’s forthcoming tour of Pakistan starting December 26.

In a statement, the cricket board said that the schedule for the two Tests and three ODIs was announced after consultation with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

As per the new schedule, the first Test of the two-match series, initially slated to start on December 27, will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi while the second Test will be played in Multan from 3 January.

Meanwhile, the three ODIs will be played on 10, 12, and 14 January in Karachi.

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

First Test – 26-30 December at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second Test - 3-7 January at Multan Cricket Stadium

First ODI – 10 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second ODI – 12 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Third ODI - 14 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

The Kiwis were earlier scheduled to tour Pakistan twice, first for the Test series in December, and then for the limited-over series in April 2023. However, the two boards have now agreed to play two Tests and three ODIs in Dec-Jan, and T20s later in April.

New Zealand will be returning to Pakistan more than a year after abandoning a series there over security concerns. They left Pakistan authorities fuming after abruptly withdrawing from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi in September last year.

Earlier this year, a full-strength Australian squad toured Pakistan for a complete series.

In October, England completed their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, playing seven Twenty20 internationals, before returning to the country for three Tests in December. They now lead the series 2-0 with the third Test scheduled for Karachi from December 17 to 21.

