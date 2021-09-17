Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

The cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand has been cancelled, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement issued on Friday, minutes after the first One-Day International was supposed to start.

"Earlier today, Cricket New Zealand (NZC) informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," said the statement.

"The PCB and Pakistan government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," added the statement

The PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches, it added.

"However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal."

Meanwhile, NZC chief executive David White, in a statement issued on its website, said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving. “I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White’s sentiments.

“We’ve been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision,” he said.

“The players are in good hands; they’re safe – and everyone’s acting in their best interests.”

NZC will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad, the statement added.

Reactions pour in

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted about the development.

Cricket New Zealand approves team's tour to Pakistan after security check

"New Zealand's own security (team) was satisfied with Pakistan's security arrangements," he tweeted, referring to the earlier go-ahead that came after their independent consultant Reg Dickason gave the green-light to security arrangements in Pakistan following a week-long pre-tour check.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory.

"Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal and postponement of the series by NZ is beyond understanding," he tweeted.

The sudden development upset fans and former cricketers alike.

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment.

Anwar Ali, the right-arm fast-bowler, said the development was heartbreaking.

"This is not fair," he tweeted.

More to follow