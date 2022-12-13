AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Pakistan

Clear evidence India behind Lahore's Johar Town blast: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior Minister says Pakistan will raise the matter with the UN
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 05:48pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed Tuesday that there was “clear evidence” that India was involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast that killed three people and injured 22 others in June last year, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional IG Punjab Imran Mehsud, Sanaullah announced raising the matter in the United Nations (UN).

He said that Pakistanis had given innumerable sacrifices in the wave of terrorism that has gripped the country over the decades.

"India, through one way or the other, woos the international community and then engages in terrorist activities in Pakistan," the minister added.

"This incident took place some time back and we have caught all the culprits related to this. India has to some extent accepted the responsibility for it," he said.

The CTD official, while briefing on the progress in the investigation of Lahore’s Johar Town blast, said the prime suspect Sami ul Haq was arrested from Balochistan.

"During the investigation, we learned that he was an agent of the Indian spy agency RAW since 2012," he claimed.

Mehsood said as much as 200 kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the blast that killed three people, including two policemen.

"To date, no terrorist organisation has accepted the responsibility of this attack. Since this was a residential area, cars and homes were severely damaged," the senior police official said.

As soon as this blast took place, CTD registered a first information report (FIR) and within 16 hours, the department "traced" the case. Also, in the initial 24 hours, CTD arrested three terrorists, Mehmood said.

More to follow

