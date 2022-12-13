AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
EPCL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-5.17%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.04%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.53%)
MLCF 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PAEL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.53%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.01%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
UNITY 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.32%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,151 Increased By 12.6 (0.3%)
BR30 15,110 Decreased By -79.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 41,591 Increased By 50.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,390 Increased By 36.9 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen easing as inflation below 6%, sticky core limits gains

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 10:56am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were expected to open lower on Tuesday after domestic inflation for November eased within the central bank’s target range for the first time in 2022, opening up the possibility of a moderation in rate hikes by the RBI.

The benchmark 10-year yield was likely to move in a 7.21%-7.26% band, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended at 7.2938% on Monday, after having risen by 10 basis points in previous six sessions.

India’s annual retail inflation rose 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month, surprising analysts who had predicted the reading at 6.40%.

“There should be a gap-down opening, as hardly anyone was expecting inflation to come under 6%, and it has happened earlier than expected,” the trader said.

Core inflation, however, was between 6% and 6.26% in November, according to three economists’ estimates, versus 5.9% to 6.3% in October.

Economists expect core numbers to remain sticky in the coming months as price pressures continue in health, education, clothing and personal care, among other sectors.

Indian bond yields seen steady ahead of Nov inflation data

Traders said sticky core inflation could curb a major fall in yields.

Meanwhile, annual industrial output contracted 4% in October, its weakest performance in 26 months, after revised growth of 3.5% in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected expansion of 0.3%.

Traders now await US inflation data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to hike its interest rate by 50 basis points, after raising the same by 375 bps since March.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen easing as inflation below 6%, sticky core limits gains

PM rejects default speculations with much vehemence

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

Read more stories