AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.69%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.74%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
TRG 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.56%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,720 Increased By 21.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,414 Increased By 11.6 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen steady ahead of Nov inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:10am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were expected to open largely unchanged on Monday, as traders waited for local retail inflation data, while higher US yields also added to caution.

The benchmark 10-year yield was likely to move in a 7.27%-7.33% band, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended higher at 7.2982% on Friday after rising 8 basis points last week, its biggest such move since the week ended Sept. 23.

India’s consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November, according to a Reuters poll of economists, helped by a moderation in food prices.

The data for November is due post market hours later in the day, coming after the October reading stood at 6.77%.

Inflation in the country has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance range of 2%-6% for 10 straight months, prompting the RBI to raise repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% last week, its fifth consecutive hike.

Domestic inflation data would be followed by US inflation data on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to hike its interest rate by 50 basis points, after raising the same by 375 bps since March.

The 10-year U.S yield rose on Friday after data showed US monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Benchmark bond yield above 7.30% ahead of debt auction

Meanwhile, India’s fixed income investors should opt for three-year to five-year government bonds and sell debt with longer tenors at current levels, Pankaj Pathak, fund manager – fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund.

“The three-year to five-year bonds are being preferred and we still do not find duration (long-term bonds) playing any major role in the current investment horizon.”

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen steady ahead of Nov inflation data

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories