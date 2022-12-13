SBP amends D-SIBs Framework

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendment in Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) Framework.

According to SBP, in view of developments over the last few years on international as well as domestic front, the requirement of Higher Loss Absorbency (HLA) capital surcharge for designated D-SIBs in the form of additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) has been revised. Accordingly, the relevant Para 4.1.2 of Domestic Systemically Important Banks Framework has been revised.

As per revised para, the HLA capital surcharge for designated D-SIBs, based on the bucketing approach will be 2.5 percent Additional CET1 Requirement for Bucket “D”, 1.5 percent for Bucket “C”, some 1 percent for Bucket “B” and 0.5 percent Additional CET1 Requirement for Bucket “A”.

All other instructions and requirements as contained in the D-SIBs framework will remain unchanged.

