AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
AVN 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.14%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
GGGL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
MLCF 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
TRG 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.88%)
UNITY 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,169 Increased By 29.9 (0.72%)
BR30 15,273 Increased By 83.4 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,739 Increased By 198 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 79.1 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP amends D-SIBs Framework

Recorder Report Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 09:35am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendment in Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) Framework.

According to SBP, in view of developments over the last few years on international as well as domestic front, the requirement of Higher Loss Absorbency (HLA) capital surcharge for designated D-SIBs in the form of additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) has been revised. Accordingly, the relevant Para 4.1.2 of Domestic Systemically Important Banks Framework has been revised.

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

As per revised para, the HLA capital surcharge for designated D-SIBs, based on the bucketing approach will be 2.5 percent Additional CET1 Requirement for Bucket “D”, 1.5 percent for Bucket “C”, some 1 percent for Bucket “B” and 0.5 percent Additional CET1 Requirement for Bucket “A”.

All other instructions and requirements as contained in the D-SIBs framework will remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP State Bank of Pakistan D SIBs Framework Common Equity Tier 1

Comments

1000 characters

SBP amends D-SIBs Framework

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

‘Gwadar shipyard faces delay due to land allotment issues’

Read more stories