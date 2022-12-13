AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Costa Coffee to open first store in Pakistan

Press Release Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 06:13am
Follow us

KARACHI: The UK-based coffee chain will use the local market knowledge of its Karachi-based UK franchisee Gerry’s Group to launch at least two stores in Pakistan, the first of which it expects to open before the end of 2022.

Costa Coffee is partnering with its current UK franchisee Gerry’s Group to launch in Pakistan.

The first Costa Coffee store will open in Lahore this month at the DHA Lahore Phase 6 Raya commercial centre. Gerry’s Group will then launch a second site in Karachi next year.

The announcement follows recent Costa Coffee market entries in Georgia and Morocco, with the first Costa Coffee store in Austria also set to open early next year.

“We are truly delighted to be partnering with Gerry’s Group in bringing Costa Coffee to Pakistan. Coffee lovers in Pakistan can now enjoy a great cup of coffee, one that’s captured the heart of our coffee fans in the UK and globally for the past 51 years.

We are eager to serve more cups of great coffee, to more people, more often in this beautiful country of Pakistan,” said Vinay Nair, Head of Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee.

Gerry’s Group has been a Costa Coffee franchise partner since 2005, when its Gerry’s Offshore UK subsidiary opened a Costa Coffee outlet in Kent, UK. As of August 2020, Gerry’s Offshore UK operated 57 Costa stores across the UK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Costa Coffee Gerry’s Group Costa Coffee store

Comments

1000 characters

Costa Coffee to open first store in Pakistan

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

ADB approves $554m financing package

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

ECB to raise scrutiny of banks’ credit risk, funding

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

Read more stories