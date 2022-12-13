Costa Coffee to open first store in Pakistan

KARACHI: The UK-based coffee chain will use the local market knowledge of its Karachi-based UK franchisee Gerry’s Group to launch at least two stores in Pakistan, the first of which it expects to open before the end of 2022.

Costa Coffee is partnering with its current UK franchisee Gerry’s Group to launch in Pakistan.

The first Costa Coffee store will open in Lahore this month at the DHA Lahore Phase 6 Raya commercial centre. Gerry’s Group will then launch a second site in Karachi next year.

The announcement follows recent Costa Coffee market entries in Georgia and Morocco, with the first Costa Coffee store in Austria also set to open early next year.

“We are truly delighted to be partnering with Gerry’s Group in bringing Costa Coffee to Pakistan. Coffee lovers in Pakistan can now enjoy a great cup of coffee, one that’s captured the heart of our coffee fans in the UK and globally for the past 51 years.

We are eager to serve more cups of great coffee, to more people, more often in this beautiful country of Pakistan,” said Vinay Nair, Head of Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee.

Gerry’s Group has been a Costa Coffee franchise partner since 2005, when its Gerry’s Offshore UK subsidiary opened a Costa Coffee outlet in Kent, UK. As of August 2020, Gerry’s Offshore UK operated 57 Costa stores across the UK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022