Chinese firm opens ‘solution factory’ for wind energy plants in Pakistan

Press Release Published 13 Dec, 2022 06:32am
KARACHI: Goldwind Corporation, a Beijing based multinational wind turbine manufacturer, launched a first of its kind solution factory in Pakistan this Monday in the presence of a wide range of energy sector representatives and energy developers. The solution factory aims at developing indigenous solutions for Pakistani wind power plants.

The event was attended by Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, as well as the Chinese Economic & Commercial Counsellor to Pakistan Yang Guangyuan. Mirza Umer, Business Development Manager of Goldwind introduced the company’s portfolio and emphasized the need for this local technical solution centre to reduce extensive shipping delays and costs for wind developers.

Umer also highlighted the aim of the solution factory to promote localization, technology transfer and capacity building of employees.

Yang Jianyong, the Service Director of Goldwind for the MENA region, introduced the structure of the solution factory which will include a repair centre and a training centre to provide both technology and manpower for regional wind power plants.

CEO of Tapal Wind Energy, Adnaan Tapal, praised the performance of Goldwind’s turbines and service team in Pakistan. Tapal also reiterated the adverse conditions faced by wind power developers in Pakistan but remained optimistic about the sector’s growth in lieu of expected competitive bidding process by AEDB, for which developers have been waiting for quite some time now.

