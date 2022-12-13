Senior official of Japanese ministry meets PJBF chairman

KARACHI: Yutaka Arima, Director General Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan called on Kalim Farooqui, Chairman Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) during his brief stay in Karachi enroute to Islamabad. His delegation included Tsutsumi Taro, Director, Keiko Ikemoto, Assistant Director and Yasushi Nakagawa Acting Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Karachi.

During the meeting with him, Kalim Farooqui was assisted by Tetsuya Suematsu, Senior Vice Chairman PJBF, Kazunori Yamaguchi, Country Director, Japan External Trade Organization, Kazuteru Mihara, COO Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry (JACI), Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Director PJBF and Advisor to the Board of Investment (BOI) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) and Murtaza Mandviwalla, Director and Secretary General of PJBF. In his opening remarks, Kalim Farooqui welcomed the delegation for meeting PJBF and choosing to stop over in Karachi, the economic and business hub of Pakistan.

In the meeting with the DG MOFA, Farooqui elaborated upon the business cooperation between the Japanese and Pakistani companies and cited the recently concluded Joint Business & Government Dialogue in Islamabad in which over 70 Japanese and equal number of Pakistani businessmen converged. He mentioned that over 80 Japanese companies are operating in Pakistan which is greatly contributing to the employment and GDP. However, with respect to trade, the balance is heavily in favour of Japan and that both governments should look into ways to somehow create a reasonable balance even if Japan has to consider special trade concessions.

Feroz Shah explained about the potential that exists with respect to Information Technology and mentioned about the developments between Pakistan and Japan in this sector. He also elaborated upon the undertaking by the government of Pakistan to create Technology Parks across the country and the substantial investments being made in the sector. Two Japanese companies in the IT sector have already opened their offices and are actively pursuing business.

Murtaza Mandviwalla stressed upon the need for further investments by the Japanese auto manufacturing companies to catch up with the changing local demands and which can eventually help in exporting their units from Pakistan.

