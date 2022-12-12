AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

APP Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 09:42am
MUZAFFARABAD: The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has said that Kashmir was on the top priority of the OIC’s agenda and he will submit a comprehensive assessment report on the human rights situation in Kashmir to the member countries.

He made these remarks during a joint presser with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President here on Sunday at Presidency after meeting with the AJK President and Prime Minister and a brief visit to the Line of Control (LOC) and refugee camps.

He said he was visiting the AJK under the resolutions passed by the OIC contact group on Kashmir to assess the situation and will submit a comprehensive report to the group and Foreign Minister’s Council of the member countries and would like to seek permission from India to visit the other side of the LOC.

He said the second purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who had been suffering for long time and assured them that OIC being a Muslim community was making constant efforts to find a solution to their issue in consultation with the world community.

He said during his day-long visit to AJK, he met with people affected by Indian firing across LOC and refugees migrated from the Indian side of Kashmir due to atrocities to assess their problems and sufferings as to made part of his assessment report.

OIC SG arrives on 3-day visit: India asked to reverse illegal actions against Kashmiris

To a question, Hissein Brahim Taha said being Secretary-General of the Organisation, his duty was to take this issue with all the stakeholders, and partners and to find out a solution of this long-standing issue.

“My duty is only to inform the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) about the situation and thereafter they would find or suggest further line of action but most important is to find out a solution of this long-standing issue and for this purpose, I would also contact with India as well,” Taha replied to questions during the presser.

He expressed gratitude to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry for hosting his visit.

Earlier, while welcoming secretary general, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary said the visit of the OIC chief was a source of encouragement for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called it “a big day” for Kashmiri people.

Recalling his meetings with secretary general, Barrister Sultan said he held three meetings earlier, first in summit conference in March last year, second at Jeddah in April and thereafter in Washington and New York on the occasion of United Nations General Assembly (UNGS) meeting and found him very sympathetic towards the Kashmiri people.

Sultan said on the occasion of international human rights day, he informed the OIC chief about grass human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) adding that the secretary general had always supported the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

