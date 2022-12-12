AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TRG 137.76 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.46%)
UNITY 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 6.5 (0.16%)
BR30 15,366 Increased By 16.3 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 39.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,417 Increased By 14.5 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Furniture exports see 93.61pc surge in Q1’

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said that furniture exports from the country during first three months of current financial year witnessed about 93.61 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Talking to a delegation of women furniture designers and manufacturers led by Ms Nida Ejaz he said now the volume of furniture exports has touched the figure of US$ 5.386million compared to US$ 2.782 million in the same period of corresponding year.

He said furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports. However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added.

He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nida Ejaz hoped the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come.

furniture exports Pakistan Furniture Council Furniture industry Mian Kashif Ashfaq Furniture

Comments

1000 characters

‘Furniture exports see 93.61pc surge in Q1’

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories