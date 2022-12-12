AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.21%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.78 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
UNITY 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 35.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,423 Increased By 20.9 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts call for joint efforts to protect wildlife

Press Release Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Wildlife is confronted with serious challenges in Pakistan which need to be addressed through joint efforts. The population of various species is dwindling which can be restored through the engagement of relevant government agencies, civil society organizations, and local communities.

This was stated by speakers during the World Wildlife Conservation Day 2022 observed at Ketibunder, Thatta. Speakers said that human activities such as deforestation, and illegal wildlife trade, coupled with climate change has grown so dramatically that since the mid-20th century, environmental conditions that fostered our development and growth are beginning to deteriorate.

The theme of the day for this year is ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration.’

This calls for taking practical steps to contribute towards nature conservation and restoration of wildlife in their natural habitat. All relevant government departments, conservation organizations, and local communities should come forward and show a strong commitment to the conservation and protection of threatened species. The robust planning, implementation, and on-ground conservation efforts can help restore wildlife.

Irfan Nizamani, Assistant Commissioner Ketibundar said that Indus delta is facing several challenges of freshwater supply, seawater intrusion, and climate change. As a result, various species of wild animals, including fish stocks are decreasing in the coastal belt. He called for concerted efforts to promote conservation and protection of wildlife and appreciated the efforts of local communities in increasing the forest cover through regular plantation activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Wildlife World Wildlife Conservation Day 2022 Irfan Nizamani

Comments

1000 characters

Experts call for joint efforts to protect wildlife

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Read more stories